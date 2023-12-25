Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) PT at $32.82

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

