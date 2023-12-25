Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) PT at $73.00

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $72.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

