Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $3.72

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

