Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $416.11

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $451.85 on Wednesday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $459.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Saia in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.