Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Price Target at $15.11

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -374.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

