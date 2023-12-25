Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $144.19

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.19.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $315,239,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

