Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after buying an additional 2,625,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,679,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $39.80 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

