BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.67.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $433.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.29 and its 200-day moving average is $402.43. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

