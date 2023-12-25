BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 711 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $802.42 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $701.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

