BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 184 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $255.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.25 and a 200-day moving average of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,260.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.