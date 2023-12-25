BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 758 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $92.41 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

