BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.