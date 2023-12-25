BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $248.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.