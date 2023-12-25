BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,760,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,330 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.