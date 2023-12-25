BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.