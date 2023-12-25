BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

