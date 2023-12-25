BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $261.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

