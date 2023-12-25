BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $33.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.80.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

