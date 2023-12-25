BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average of $193.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

