BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,157,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,222,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,563 shares of company stock worth $21,250,190. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $288.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $224.45 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

