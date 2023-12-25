BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,769 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 141,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $68.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.51.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

