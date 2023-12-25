BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

