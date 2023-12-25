BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $132.20 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

