BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $208.49 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.