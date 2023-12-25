BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 65.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.66 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

