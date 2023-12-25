BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,358 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,358 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after buying an additional 773,543 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

