BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,044 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $598.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $585.18 and its 200 day moving average is $541.03. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

