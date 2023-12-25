BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYF opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

