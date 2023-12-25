Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, December 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $56.71 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

