Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $152,493.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

