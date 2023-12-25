Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.63.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

CNI stock opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

