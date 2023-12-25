Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 1.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $79.47 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.