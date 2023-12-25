Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,796 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $130.69 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.08. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.