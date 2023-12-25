Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

