CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CSTR opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.80.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

