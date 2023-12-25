CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 674.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $2,900,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CarMax by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

