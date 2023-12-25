Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL. Susquehanna cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

