CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) vs. LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Head-To-Head Contrast

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBRE Group and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $31.19 billion 0.90 $1.41 billion $1.87 49.17 LuxUrban Hotels $98.83 million 1.94 -$41.26 million ($1.12) -4.64

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 3 3 1 2.71 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CBRE Group and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CBRE Group currently has a consensus target price of $90.43, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.72%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 1.89% 13.88% 5.65% LuxUrban Hotels -33.37% -12.10% -0.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CBRE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBRE Group beats LuxUrban Hotels on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group



CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About LuxUrban Hotels



LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

