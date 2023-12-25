CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner Sells 60,900 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total transaction of C$3,626,595.00.

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$59.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.97. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.30.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

