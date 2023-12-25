Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $640.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $540.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $559.50.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $597.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cintas by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

