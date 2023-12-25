Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,563,000 after acquiring an additional 276,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

