Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 227 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 18,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $671.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.75. The company has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.