Comparing Akumin (AKUMQ) & Its Rivals

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Akumin to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Akumin Competitors -967.71% -435.33% -41.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akumin and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million -$156.76 million -0.13 Akumin Competitors $1.12 billion -$121.00 million -146.37

Risk and Volatility

Akumin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Akumin has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akumin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin Competitors 240 1051 1717 17 2.50

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Akumin’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akumin competitors beat Akumin on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

