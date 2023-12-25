Comparing Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) & Crane (NYSE:CR)

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report) and Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and Crane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche N/A N/A N/A $2.50 8.37 Crane $3.38 billion 1.95 $401.10 million $7.55 15.37

Dividends

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crane pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crane pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and Crane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane 0 3 4 0 2.57

Crane has a consensus price target of $107.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.19%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche.

Profitability

This table compares Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Summary

Crane beats Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs. It also designs and builds rolling mills for long products and seamless tubes; lines for welded tubes; hot and cold rolling mills for flat products; process lines for flat products; and plants for dimensional checking and for non-destructive quality control, and conditioning plants. In addition, the company offers plants for secondary processing, such as peeling, straightening, 2-roll reeling, and drawing machines; forging presses and manipulators, and forging plants; extrusion presses for ferrous and non-ferrous materials; plants for longitudinal cutting and for transversal cutting; plant automation systems; and cranes and lifting equipment. Further, it is involved in the production and sale of special steel comprising ingots, blooms, billets, and forged and rolled products; and structural steel comprising high carbon steel, as well as case-hardened, hardened and tempered, and surface hardened steel for use in various engineering components. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Buttrio, Italy.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

