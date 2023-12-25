Comparing GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) and DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of DSV A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of GXO Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GXO Logistics and DSV A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 1 1 12 0 2.79 DSV A/S 1 2 1 0 2.00

Profitability

GXO Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $67.44, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given GXO Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than DSV A/S.

This table compares GXO Logistics and DSV A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.09% 11.76% 3.55% DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and DSV A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $8.99 billion 0.82 $197.00 million $1.69 36.73 DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A $8.38 20.66

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than DSV A/S. DSV A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GXO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats DSV A/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

