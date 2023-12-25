Comparing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chord Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 3 1 3.25

Volatility & Risk

Chord Energy currently has a consensus price target of $187.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.05%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Chord Energy.

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Chord Energy pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 161.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 27.86% 16.74% 12.03% Kimbell Royalty Partners 29.89% 12.40% 7.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $3.65 billion 1.91 $1.86 billion $25.24 6.69 Kimbell Royalty Partners $254.11 million 5.68 $111.97 million $1.26 12.10

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Chord Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.