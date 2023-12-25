Comparing SEB (OTC:SEBYF) & Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) and Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SEB and Virco Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEB N/A N/A N/A Virco Mfg. 10.68% 36.45% 16.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SEB and Virco Mfg., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEB 0 0 0 0 N/A Virco Mfg. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of SEB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Virco Mfg. shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Virco Mfg. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEB and Virco Mfg.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 30.87 Virco Mfg. $231.06 million 0.82 $16.55 million $1.73 6.69

Virco Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than SEB. Virco Mfg. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Virco Mfg. beats SEB on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes linen care, such as irons and steam generators, and garment steamers; canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners and sweepers, and versatile vacuums, and robots; home comfort products, such as fans, heaters, and air purifiers; and personal care products including hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers and hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it offers cookware comprising frying pans, saucepans, woks, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, and mugs. The company provides its products under various consumer brands including Aron, Asia Vina, Calor, Clock, EMSA, imusa, Kaiser, Krupus, Maharaj Whiteline, MIRRO, Moulinex, OBH NORDICA, PANEX, Rochedo, Rowenta, Samurai, Seb, SUPOR, Tefal T-fal, umco, and WearEver brands. Further, it offers under premium brands, which includes All-Clad, Krampouz, Lagostina, Silit, and WMF brands; and professional brands, such as HEPP, Schaerer Coffee ProCare, Wilbur Curtis, and Zummo brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs. The company also provides activity, butcher block, folding, office, technology, and mobile tables; desks and workstations, and instructor media stations and towers; and chair desks and combo units, tablet arm and caster units, mobile workstations, and returns and credenzas. In addition, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, and other items, as well as steel storage cabinets, wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, such as mobile tables, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, and stackable storage trucks. It serves public and private educational institutions, charter schools, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, and dealer network. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

