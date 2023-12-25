Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) versus Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Financial Comparison

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conifex Timber and Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifex Timber N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing $2.19 billion 3.85 $333.99 million $8.33 23.72

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Conifex Timber.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifex Timber N/A N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing 16.31% 23.19% 13.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Conifex Timber and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Conifex Timber and Simpson Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifex Timber 1 0 1 0 2.00 Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50

Conifex Timber presently has a consensus price target of $2.93, suggesting a potential upside of 604.82%. Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $182.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.64%. Given Conifex Timber’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Conifex Timber is more favorable than Simpson Manufacturing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats Conifex Timber on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc. primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services. It also engages in bioenergy operations; and operates a 36 megawatt biomass power generation plant in Mackenzie, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as West Fourth Capital Inc. and changed its name to Conifex Timber Inc. in June 2010. Conifex Timber Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

