Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Sells $2,210,500.00 in Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Construction Partners Stock Performance
Construction Partners stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $45.22.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
