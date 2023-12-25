Contrasting Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -74.41% -142.52% -64.51% NeoGenomics -16.76% -4.95% -2.81%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $13.37 million 0.64 -$9.95 million ($0.75) -0.83 NeoGenomics $509.73 million 5.18 -$144.25 million ($0.77) -26.92

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and NeoGenomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Applied DNA Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoGenomics. NeoGenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied DNA Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of NeoGenomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied DNA Sciences and NeoGenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoGenomics 0 3 8 0 2.73

Applied DNA Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.01%. NeoGenomics has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.35%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than NeoGenomics.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Applied DNA Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers. It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. The company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients' oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. It has a strategic alliance agreement and laboratory services agreement with Inivata Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

